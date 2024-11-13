AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen on a C-130J Super Hercules during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2024. During his time at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Wiener met with key leaders to understand current mission objectives, recent accomplishments, and base mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)
