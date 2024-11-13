AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen during a lunch with noncommissioned officers within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. During a visit to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Wiener held several mentorship opportunities with Airmen to include a breakfast with junior airmen and an evening event with senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 04:37
|Photo ID:
|8752614
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-EM058-2041
|Resolution:
|7901x5267
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
