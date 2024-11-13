AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen during a lunch with noncommissioned officers within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. During a visit to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Wiener held several mentorship opportunities with Airmen to include a breakfast with junior airmen and an evening event with senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo)