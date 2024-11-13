AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. Wiener visited the 386th AEW and was able to interact with Airmen and the units around the installation to gain a better understanding of their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo)