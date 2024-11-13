AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, highlights star performers within the 386th AEW to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. The visit provided insight into the mission and operational readiness for mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo)