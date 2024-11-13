AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to connect with Airmen and gain firsthand insight into the wing’s mission as U.S. Central Command’s theater gateway, Nov. 4-6, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



During his visit, Wiener visited various squadrons across the 386th AEW, toured facilities, and engaged with Airmen from the 387th Air Expeditionary Group. Each stop provided valuable insights into the operations that drive mission success.



"Visits like this are a great opportunity for me to not only meet the Airmen who are tackling the mission each and every day, but it offers me the opportunity to learn what challenges these Airmen may face and how I can help address those challenges," Wiener said.



The theme for this visit was "expeditionary to enduring." In line with the theme, Wiener toured airfield operations and the newly stood up military working dog kennels, which highlighted the wing’s shift from short-term missions to establishing a sustainable, long-term presence that enhances stability and fosters vital partnerships in the region.



Wiener also held several mentorship opportunities with Airmen to include a breakfast with junior airmen, a lunch with noncommissioned officers, and an evening event with senior enlisted leaders. During these engagements, he used every opportunity to ask each Airmen why they chose to serve in the Air Force and gave his reason to continue serving – the people.



“It’s important to remember why we’re here,” Wiener said. “To protect our way of life, our families, our allies, and our partners. By serving here, we’re not only defending our country but also strengthening the bonds with those who stand alongside us.”

