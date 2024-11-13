AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, greets U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. During his visit to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Wiener met with key leaders, Airmen, and partners to gain knowledge about their current mission objectives, recent accomplishments and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)