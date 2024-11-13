Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen [Image 7 of 12]

    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 387th Air Expeditionary Group during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. During a visit to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Wiener met with Airmen and recognized them for their contributions while learning more about them and their role in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 04:38
    Photo ID: 8752611
    VIRIN: 241105-F-EM058-1666
    Resolution: 8044x5363
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

