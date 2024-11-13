AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 387th Air Expeditionary Group during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. During a visit to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Wiener met with Airmen and recognized them for their contributions while learning more about them and their role in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo)