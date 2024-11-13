U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with senior noncommissioned officers assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. Wiener ended the day with a dinner social, taking time to interact with SNCOs from across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 04:38
|Photo ID:
|8752606
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-BK002-1082
|Resolution:
|6365x4243
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
No keywords found.