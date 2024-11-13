Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen [Image 2 of 12]

    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks with senior noncommissioned officers assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. Wiener ended the day with a dinner social, taking time to interact with SNCOs from across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 04:38
    Photo ID: 8752606
    VIRIN: 241105-F-BK002-1082
    Resolution: 6365x4243
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

