Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen [Image 4 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, engages with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. The visit provided Wiener the opportunity to learn about the support of operational readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 04:38
    Photo ID: 8752608
    VIRIN: 241105-F-EM058-1078
    Resolution: 7303x4869
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen
    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download