AFCENT command chief visits with 386 AEW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, engages with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. The visit provided Wiener the opportunity to learn about the support of operational readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo)