Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jaderian James, 35th Maintenance Squadron Avionics Flight electronic warfare technician, climbs into the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Combat Shield readiness assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. Combat shield assessments are critical for training, offering realistic scenarios to improve decision-making, technical skills, and coordination with other units, while ensuring 35th Fighter Wing personnel are trained to effectively operate defensive systems in high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)