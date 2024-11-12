Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan -- The 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron (EWS) conducted an annual Combat Shield assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, from Nov. 4-8, 2024, evaluating the readiness and effectiveness of 35th Fighter Wing (FW) F-16 Fighting Falcon defensive systems. The assessment focused on testing the integration of advanced technologies across multiple platforms to ensure aircraft and personnel are prepared to detect and counter emerging threats.



The 87th EWS conducts Combat Shield assessments to evaluate key defensive systems, including radar warning receivers, electronic countermeasures and towed decoys. They test how well these systems detect and respond to threats, ensuring they work together to protect the aircraft. Their assessments help identify vulnerabilities and provide critical feedback for system improvements.



“Combat Shield is all about electronic warfare readiness,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Berck, 87th EWS Combat Shield section chief. “As we shift our focus away from the Middle East and move toward preparing for potential near-peer threats, it’s crucial for the Air Force to prioritize modernization and improvement, especially as we face adversaries who are increasingly technologically advanced.”



The evaluation focused on testing the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s defense mechanisms to verify their performance in real-world scenarios. The goal was to assess how well these technologies can identify, track, and neutralize potential threats like aircraft and surface-to-air missiles. The exercise also tested how these technologies integrate with the F-16’s overall defense suite, ensuring seamless coordination between platforms. Feedback from the assessment highlighted areas for improvement, guiding future upgrades to enhance the F-16’s performance and survivability in contested environments.



“We report our findings to the wings, and they use that data to improve their electronic warfare systems,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vanessa Torres, 87th EWS Combat Shield technician. “That data is then used to find out what systems need more attention and maintenance.”

35th FW avionics technicians worked alongside Combat Shield technicians to gain insight into diagnostic and troubleshooting techniques for the F-16’s defensive systems. This collaboration allowed them to better understand system performance and maintenance requirements, while fostering a strong working relationship that will support future mission readiness.

“Home station technicians gain a better understanding of the jet’s capabilities, enhancing our understanding of why we’re at Misawa and how important our maintenance is on a day-to-day in ensuring that our aircraft are ready to win against any adversary,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarrett Smith, 35th Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare systems technician. “In addition, one of the highlights was allowing our members from the back shop and members from the flightline to comingle and learn from each other, getting a better appreciation for each other’s jobs.”

The Combat Shield assessment was a key step in enhancing the 35th FW’s readiness and operational capabilities. By testing critical systems and fostering collaboration between technicians, the exercise helped identify improvements and reinforce maintenance procedures, directly supporting the wing’s goal of maintaining a high level of combat readiness and adaptability in an ever-evolving operational environment.

