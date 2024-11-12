Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Russell Hall, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron Combat Shield craftsman, inputs data into a collection sheet during a Combat Shield readiness assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. Combat shield assessments evaluate the effectiveness of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon's defensive systems such as radar, jamming, and electronic warfare in realistic combat scenarios, identifying potential vulnerabilities to ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)