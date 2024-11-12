Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness [Image 2 of 10]

    Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Russell Hall, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron Combat Shield craftsman, inputs data into a collection sheet during a Combat Shield readiness assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. Combat shield assessments evaluate the effectiveness of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon's defensive systems such as radar, jamming, and electronic warfare in realistic combat scenarios, identifying potential vulnerabilities to ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    This work, Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

