Senior Airman Jaderian James, 35th Maintenance Squadron Avionics Flight electronic warfare technician, loosens screws on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Combat Shield readiness assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. Combat shield assessments are critical for training, offering realistic scenarios to improve decision-making, technical skills, and coordination with other units, while ensuring 35th Fighter Wing personnel are trained to effectively operate defensive systems in high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 00:54
|Photo ID:
|8749955
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-EP621-1140
|Resolution:
|6986x4657
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness
