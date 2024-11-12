Combat Shield ensures fighter readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jaderian James, left, 35th Maintenance Squadron Avionics Flight electronic warfare technician, and Senior Airman Izaak Molina, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, examine a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon’s cockpit and controls during a Combat Shield readiness assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. Combat shield assessments ensure the integration of defensive systems across air, ground, and space platforms, verifying effective coordination and communication to enhance survivability and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)