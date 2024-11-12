Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Vicente Gonzalez, right, and Airman 1st Class Rodrigo Reyes, 35th Maintenance Squadron Avionics Flight electronic warfare technicians, look through data collection sheets during a Combat Shield readiness assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. Combat shield assessments ensure the integration of defensive systems across air, ground, and space platforms, verifying effective coordination and communication to enhance survivability and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)