U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Berck, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron Combat Shield section chief, examines the underside of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Combat Shield readiness assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. Combat shield assessments evaluate the effectiveness of the F-16 Fighting Falcon's defensive systems such as radar, jamming, and electronic warfare in realistic combat scenarios, identifying potential vulnerabilities to ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 00:54
|Photo ID:
|8749959
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-EP621-1241
|Resolution:
|5920x3947
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness
No keywords found.