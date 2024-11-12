U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Johnson, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron avionics technician, installs the Radar Warning Receiver aft coupler on a U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Combat Shield readiness assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. Combat shield assessments evaluate how new technologies integrate with existing systems, providing valuable feedback, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing's mission of maintaining technological superiority and advancing capabilities to stay ahead of emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 00:54
|Photo ID:
|8749956
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-EP621-1215
|Resolution:
|6502x4335
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness
