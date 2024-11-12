Combat Shield tests 35th FW fighter readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Johnson, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron avionics technician, installs the Radar Warning Receiver aft coupler on a U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Combat Shield readiness assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. Combat shield assessments evaluate how new technologies integrate with existing systems, providing valuable feedback, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing's mission of maintaining technological superiority and advancing capabilities to stay ahead of emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)