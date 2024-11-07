436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Cato, 436th Mission Generation Group quality assurance inspector, aims a firehose at targets during the 2024 Wing Readiness Week at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. Teams from various squadrons across the 436th Airlift Wing faced off in a warrior challenge to push teams physically and enhance the warrior mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)