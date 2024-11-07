Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rendy Diaz Vargas, 436th Mission Generation Group Maintenance Qualifications Training Program section chief, tosses a bag full of sand to a teammate during the 2024 Wing Readiness Week at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. Teams from various squadrons across the 436th Airlift Wing faced off in challenges designed to test their operational skills while emphasizing versatility and the ability to fill roles outside of normal duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8749510
    VIRIN: 241106-F-DA916-1600
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 525.32 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen [Image 10 of 10], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen
    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download