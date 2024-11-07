U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rendy Diaz Vargas, 436th Mission Generation Group Maintenance Qualifications Training Program section chief, tosses a bag full of sand to a teammate during the 2024 Wing Readiness Week at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. Teams from various squadrons across the 436th Airlift Wing faced off in challenges designed to test their operational skills while emphasizing versatility and the ability to fill roles outside of normal duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8749510
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-DA916-1600
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|525.32 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen [Image 10 of 10], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.