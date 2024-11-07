436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen compete in a relay race carrying their unit guidons during the 2024 Wing Readiness Week at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. Teams from various squadrons across the 436th Airlift Wing faced off in a warrior challenge to push teams physically and enhance the warrior mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)