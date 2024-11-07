Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen [Image 1 of 10]

    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    Team members of the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in a “Cargo Moves” course challenge requiring giving directions to a blindfolded team member at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2024. The base hosted Wing Readiness Week consisting of events spread over three days that focused on strengthening readiness, resilience and team cohesion with events throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Air Mobility Command
    Resilience
    Readiness
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Cohesion
    Wing Readiness Week

