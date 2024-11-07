436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team members of the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in a “Cargo Moves” course challenge requiring giving directions to a blindfolded team member at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2024. The base hosted Wing Readiness Week consisting of events spread over three days that focused on strengthening readiness, resilience and team cohesion with events throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)