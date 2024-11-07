436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Sofley, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unit programs section chief, disassembles an M4 carbine while blindfolded during the 2024 Wing Readiness Week at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. Teams from various squadrons across the 436th Airlift Wing faced off in challenges designed to test their operational skills while emphasizing versatility and the ability to fill roles outside of normal duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)