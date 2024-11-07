Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen [Image 5 of 10]

    436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    Team Dover members attend a “One Love” session held at The Landings during Wing Readiness Week on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 5, 2024. One Love session participants discussed the signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships and commitment to overall well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8749507
    VIRIN: 241105-F-BO262-3011
    Resolution: 4312x2903
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Resilience
    Readiness
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Cohesion
    Wing Readiness Week

