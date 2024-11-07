436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hayley Bradley, 439th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering apprentice, pulls a power cord from an aerospace ground equipment aircraft generator during a “Spot Preparation” course challenge requiring the set up of three aircraft parking spots at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2024. The base hosted Wing Readiness Week consisting of events spread over three days that focused on strengthening readiness, resilience and team cohesion with events throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)