436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

Team Dover members position an aerospace ground equipment aircraft generator during a “Spot Preparation” course challenge requiring the set up of three aircraft parking spots at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2024. The base hosted Wing Readiness Week consisting of events spread over three days that focused on strengthening readiness, resilience and team cohesion with events throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8749505
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-BO262-1016
|Resolution:
|4928x2699
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
