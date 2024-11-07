436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Dover members attend the “Zen Zone” resiliency event held at the Fitness Center during Wing Readiness Week on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 5, 2024. Zen Zone participants were taught how to de-stress using mindfulness and breath control to de-stress, improve self-awareness and experience relaxation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)