Team Dover members attend the “Zen Zone” resiliency event held at the Fitness Center during Wing Readiness Week on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 5, 2024. Zen Zone participants were taught how to de-stress using mindfulness and breath control to de-stress, improve self-awareness and experience relaxation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8749506
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-BO262-4005
|Resolution:
|4546x2669
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th Airlift Wing hosts readiness week to challenge Mission Ready Airmen [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.