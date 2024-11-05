A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) jumps at the door of his new kennel in a new kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. The new facility features an attached veterinary clinic and surgery room that allows for immediate medical care and improves veterinary capabilities for U.S. CENTCOM’s MWD hub. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8739768
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-BK002-1884
|Resolution:
|6458x4305
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th ESFS unleashes state-of-the-art K-9 kennel facility
