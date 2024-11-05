386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) jumps at the door of his new kennel in a new kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. The new facility features an attached veterinary clinic and surgery room that allows for immediate medical care and improves veterinary capabilities for U.S. CENTCOM’s MWD hub. (U.S. Air Force photo)