    386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility [Image 10 of 10]

    386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) jumps at the door of his new kennel in a new kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. The new facility features an attached veterinary clinic and surgery room that allows for immediate medical care and improves veterinary capabilities for U.S. CENTCOM’s MWD hub. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 03:37
    Photo ID: 8739768
    VIRIN: 241104-F-BK002-1884
    Resolution: 6458x4305
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386th ESFS unleashes state-of-the-art K-9 kennel facility

    CENTCOM
    Military Working Dogs
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

