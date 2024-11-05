386th ESFS unleashes state-of-the-art K-9 kennel facility

Photo By Senior Airman Julian Atkins | A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) jumps at the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julian Atkins | A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) jumps at the door of his new kennel in a new kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. The new facility features an attached veterinary clinic and surgery room that allows for immediate medical care and improves veterinary capabilities for U.S. CENTCOM’s MWD hub. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron opened its new state-of-the-art military working dog (MWD) kennel facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosting 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and U.S. Army partner leadership teams, Nov. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR).



The facility sets a higher standard for K-9 care and readiness and was built according to the Air Force Security Forces Center’s "Kennel Design Guide."



The 8,000-square-foot facility, part of a $1.25 million multi-year project, includes 12 upgraded kennel stalls, a modern veterinary suite, and various spaces for handlers and their K-9 partners, enhancing safety, efficiency, and support for the MWD teams.



The project also includes the renovation of the original kennels, which will now support U.S. CENTCOM’s MWD Transient Hub, expanding its role in the mission and allowing for greater operational capacity across the region.

“The new kennels allow the installation to increase its posture for a surge when needed throughout the AOR,” said Maj. Charles Aly, 386th ESFS commander. “Furthermore, the improvements of the veterinary capabilities from the enhanced facilities, allow improved treatment for MWDs not only here [The Rock], but throughout the entire AOR by providing medical care for the MWD Hub.”

The facility includes epoxy-coated surfaces, which improve sanitation and eliminate risks from chipped paint or concrete—problems that existed with older kennels. Six drainage systems allow for quick, effective waste removal, keeping the facility cleaner while reducing the risk of illness.

“This is the best facility I’ve seen for accomplishing the mission,” said the squadron’s kennel master. “It supports the health, welfare, and operational needs of our K-9 teams and provides an ideal environment for the next rotation to hit the ground running.”

Around-the-clock handler accommodations to include living quarters, bathrooms with showers, and a laundry room, allow personnel to remain on-site as needed for mission requirements. Dedicated office space, locker rooms for gear storage, and direct access to the obstacle course enables handlers to respond quickly to real-world or training scenarios.

An attached veterinary clinic and surgery room allows for immediate medical care, and the facility’s 12 kennel runs and four isolation runs ensures that sick MWDs are separated from healthy ones.

“The isolation area is crucial—it protects our healthy dogs while letting us provide extra care for any MWDs under the weather,” explained the kennel master.

A spacious day room offers a spot for team meetings, morale activities, and relaxation, giving both handlers and their dogs a place to unwind after a long day. The kennel is also equipped with seven water hoses for easy sanitation, a kitchen and food prep area, and multiple exits leading directly to the parking area and obstacle course, ensuring rapid response times if needed.

“This facility exceeds all standards and serves as a model for future military kennels, both stateside and deployed,” the kennel master said.

With features like an advanced medical suite and improved living quarters, the facility provides the resources needed for K-9 teams to train, work, and stay mission-ready.

“This investment reinforces our readiness and resilience, ensuring the 386th ESFS MWD teams are fully equipped to meet current and future demands,” Aly said. “This facility is built to the same standards we expect from home station kennels and is a much-needed step forward for the 386th ESFS to become enduring and away from contingency.”

The new kennel facility represents the Air Force’s commitment to enhancing support for MWDs and their handlers.

“For most of us deployers, we’re accustomed to leaving all the creature comforts of home station and expect to ruff it out here in the deployed location,” said Col. Christopher Welch, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander. “From this moment on for our K-9s, it’s quite the opposite. Our four-legged defenders along with their handlers and trainers absolutely deserve this quality of life, and quality of service improvement.”