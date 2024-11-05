386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) and his handler stand together during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. The design of the MWD kennel emphasizes cleanliness and efficiency, crucial for maintaining mission readiness and the health of the dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo)