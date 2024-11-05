386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers salute the flag during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new state-of-the-art military working dog (MWD) facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. This new kennel supports mission readiness by providing a safer, more efficient environment for both military working dogs and their handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo)