386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team salutes the flag during the national anthem at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new military working dog (MWD) facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. Built according to the Air Force’s "Kennel Design Guide," the facility sets a new standard in military working dog care at the Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo)