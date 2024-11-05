The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team salutes the flag during the national anthem at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new military working dog (MWD) facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. Built according to the Air Force’s "Kennel Design Guide," the facility sets a new standard in military working dog care at the Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8739760
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-BK002-1072
|Resolution:
|6617x4411
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th ESFS unleashes state-of-the-art K-9 kennel facility
No keywords found.