    386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility [Image 7 of 10]

    386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Welch, (right), cuts a ribbon alongside the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) kennel master (middle) and his commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Charles Aly (left) during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new MWD kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov 4, 2024. The new kennel facility represents a significant investment in the health and welfare of MWDs and their handlers at The Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    386th ESFS unleashes state-of-the-art K-9 kennel facility

