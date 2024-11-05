Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility [Image 9 of 10]

    386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler stands beside her MWD in a new and improved kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. With state-of-the-art features, the new kennel facility strengthens the bond between handlers and their dogs and sets a higher standard for K-9 care and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    386th ESFS unleashes state-of-the-art K-9 kennel facility

