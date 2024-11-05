386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler stands beside her MWD in a new and improved kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. With state-of-the-art features, the new kennel facility strengthens the bond between handlers and their dogs and sets a higher standard for K-9 care and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)