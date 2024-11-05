386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Welch, (right), stands beside the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) kennel master and his commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Charles Aly (left) during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new MWD kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov 4, 2024. The facility serves as a model for future military kennel designs, promoting best practices in K-9 care. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8739764
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-BK002-1395
|Resolution:
|7906x5271
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th ESFS unleashes state-of-the-art K-9 kennel facility
No keywords found.