386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Welch, (right), stands beside the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) kennel master and his commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Charles Aly (left) during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new MWD kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov 4, 2024. The facility serves as a model for future military kennel designs, promoting best practices in K-9 care. (U.S. Air Force photo)