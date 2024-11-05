386th ESFS Unleashes State-of-the-Art Kennel Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron speaks to a crowd during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new military working dog (MWD) kennel facility within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 4, 2024. The new kennel facility represents a significant investment in the health and welfare of MWDs and their handlers at The Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo)