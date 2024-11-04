Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mexican army Lt. Col. Francisco Javier Ayala Nava, the operations officer for the Permanent Executive Secretariat of the Conference of American Armies (CAA), presents the conference activity and progress report during the CAA Specialized Conference in Miami, Nov. 4, 2024. The purpose of the Specialized Conference is to facilitate collaboration among member armies, allowing military leaders to discuss specific regional security challenges, share best practices, and strengthen partnerships that enhance stability and cooperation throughout the Americas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)