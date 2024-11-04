Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives from the member armies of the Conference of American Armies (CAA) pose for a group photo during the CAA Specialized Conference opening ceremony in Miami, Nov. 4, 2024.The CAA is an international military organization founded in 1960 with the purpose of building and strengthening relationships among all of the armies of the Western Hemisphere and is comprised of member armies, observer armies, and special observer armies from 24 countries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)