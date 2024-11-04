Army Col. Robert Armstrong, the Conference of American Armies (CAA) Specialized Conference secretary, reads the order of the day in Miami, Nov. 4, 2024. The order of the day is the detailed, scheduled agenda during day one of the CAA Specialized Conference. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 08:09
|Photo ID:
|8737231
|VIRIN:
|241104-A-OT530-8427
|Resolution:
|5633x3755
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges [Image 48 of 48], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.