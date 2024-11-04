Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ecuador army Lt. Col. Consuelo Aracely Campaña Muñoz listens and takes notes during a plenary session during the Conference of American Armies (CAA) Specialized Conference in Miami, Nov. 4, 2024. Representatives from 20 member armies, observer armies, and special observer armies gathered to address practical initiatives that foster international cooperation and bolster regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)