Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges

Colombian army Lt. Col. Luis Manuel Rodriguez Benitez, asks a question following a presentation during a plenary session at the Conference of American Armies (CAA) Specialized Conference in Miami, Nov. 4, 2024. Representatives from 20 member armies, observer armies, and special observer armies gathered to address practical initiatives that foster international cooperation and bolster regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)