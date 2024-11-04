Conference of American Armies Specialized Conference begins in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges

Representatives from 17 member armies and three special observer armies of the Conference of American Armies (CAA) have gathered in Miami for the CAA Specialized Conference, taking place Nov. 4-7.



During a welcome reception on Nov. 3, Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, U.S. Army South commander and the president of the specialized conference, stressed the importance of camaraderie and collaboration in achieving the CAA’s mission.



He said that mutual investment in these partnerships is crucial to regional security, fostering an atmosphere of trust and shared purpose among CAA members.



“Your presence here today is a testament to the strength of our partnerships, and we are truly honored to have you join us here in the United States,” Ryan said. “Over the next few days, this specialized conference will provide us with a unique opportunity to strengthen our relationships, share ideas, and work together to address common challenges.”



Hosted by U.S. Army South on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Randy George, the specialized conference will address practical initiatives that foster international cooperation and bolster regional security.



“As we embark on this journey together, I encourage each of you to actively share your unique insights and experiences,” Ryan said. “The strength of the CAA lies within its partnerships, and it is through each of your perspectives that we will find innovative solutions to the challenges we all share.”



Founded in 1960, the CAA is an international military organization that aims to build and strengthen relationships among the armies of the Western Hemisphere. Its objectives include strengthening integration and cooperation among the American armies, protection against threats to peace, and furthering democracy and freedom.



The organization has member armies from 24 countries, including Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad & Tobago, United States, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Observer armies include Belize and Suriname, while Spain, Panama, and Portugal have been accepted as special observer armies.



The CAA is integrated and guided by each nation’s army commander, with full authorization from their respective governments.



"Since its founding, the CAA has been a vital forum for enhancing cooperation and understanding among the armies of our hemisphere," said William Castillo, U.S. Army CAA liaison officer. "By fostering relationships built on trust and shared goals, we can better address threats to peace, uphold democratic principles, and protect the freedoms we all value. The strength of our organization lies in its ability to unite nations under common objectives, with each member army bringing valuable insights and experiences to support our region's security and stability."



Every two years, the conference leadership rotates among member nations, allowing for diverse perspectives and fresh approaches.



The current leadership, known as Cycle XXXVI, is held by Mexico and led by Maj. Gen. Josè Mario Vega Hernández, the secretary general of the CAA.



This cycle’s theme is “The new roles adopted by the American armies, in response to the challenges of the 21st century within the framework of the international legislation of each country.”



This theme, designated by the army commanders, reflects the CAA’s commitment to addressing modern security demands while respecting each nation’s legislative framework.



“We get together with the fundamental topic of strengthening our relationships with a focus on the international and particular legislation of the member countries, to meet the commitments of the bilateral and multilateral mechanisms,” Hernandez said, expressing his commitment to advancing CAA’s mission.



Today’s opening ceremony highlights CAA’s focus on strengthening integration, upholding peace, and adapting to emerging security threats through unified legislative efforts.



“This conference serves as an opportunity for us to ensure that our nations are fulfilling their commitments and setting high standards for future cooperation,” said Ryan, acknowledging the significance of these efforts. “We must recognize the importance of adapting our legislative frameworks to respond to new threats and evolving security needs, all the while, upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for international law.”



The CAA serves as a forum for the exchange of ideas, information, and experiences among the member armies.



“This forum represents a step closer to reaching a better collaboration and interoperability between our armies when facing current and potential challenges that mainly originate from natural disasters, pandemics, transnational crime, social unrest, among other things,” said Hernandez. “It is evident that each nation’s international commitments allow cooperation, and at the same time, provide a series of opportunities to strengthen joint capabilities, which are key to guarantee interoperability.”



During the conference, several practical initiatives will be proposed, and a team of experts will provide background information and assist participants in their work.



“I look forward to the productive and meaningful discussions ahead,” Ryan concluded. “Let us work together to ensure that the processes we establish today will support the security and stability of our nations for years to come.”

