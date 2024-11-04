Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, commander of U.S. Army South, provides ceremonial opening remarks during the Conference of American Armies (CAA) Specialized Conference in Miami, Nov. 4, 2024. U.S. Army South hosted the specialized conference on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Army to address practical initiatives that foster international cooperation and bolster regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)