Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges

Brazilian army delegates discuss a point during the Conference of the American Armies (CAA) during a plenary session during the CAA Specialized Conference in Miami, Nov. 4, 2024. Representatives from 20 member armies, observer armies, and special observer armies gathered to address practical initiatives that foster international cooperation and bolster regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)