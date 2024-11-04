Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges [Image 41 of 48]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Brazilian army delegates discuss a point during the Conference of the American Armies (CAA) during a plenary session during the CAA Specialized Conference in Miami, Nov. 4, 2024. Representatives from 20 member armies, observer armies, and special observer armies gathered to address practical initiatives that foster international cooperation and bolster regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 08:09
    Photo ID: 8737227
    VIRIN: 241104-A-OT530-3219
    Resolution: 4901x3267
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges [Image 48 of 48], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges
    Conference of American Armies opens in Miami, focusing on 21st century security challenges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAA
    opening ceremony
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    partnership
    Conference of American Armies
    plenary session

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download