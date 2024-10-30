NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241010-JC800-1003 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, gives the opening address during an out brief for Medical Inspector General inspection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)