NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

241010-JC800-1013 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Capt. William Deniston, lead inspector for the Medical Inspector General, awards a certificate of recognition to Cmdr. Noel Dickens and Dr. Jeffery Kim, program directors for research and integrity program, during an outbrief for MEDIG. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)