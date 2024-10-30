NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

241101-JC800-1004 BETHESDA, Md. (Nov. 1, 2024) - Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, presents Mrs. Shannon Labarbera, command ombudsman, with a certificate of recognition for her management of the ombudsman program during the Medical Inspector General Inspection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)
