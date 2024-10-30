NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241010-JC800-1026 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Capt. William Deniston, lead inspector for the Medical Inspector General, awards a certificate of recognition to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary Shedd and Lt. Roberto Hernandez, managers of the urinalysis program, during an out brief for MEDIG. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)