NMLPDC Completes MEDIG Inspection

Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) undertook its triennial Medical Inspector General (MEDIG) evaluation from Oct. 7-10. This comprehensive assessment involved six inspectors who meticulously evaluated the command's effectiveness, efficiency, climate, and program compliance, all aimed at ensuring the optimal functionality of its programs.



At the forefront of this initiative was Cmdr. Angela Healy, program director of Continuing Medical Education, who served as the Inspection Coordinator and assisted by Lt. Cmdr. Alaina Downey, Department Head of sterile processing. Healy and Downey’s roles were pivotal as they acted as liaisons between NMLPDC and MEDIG, managing the logistics and administrative details necessary for the inspectors' arrival.



“The Medical Inspector General conducts professional and technical organizational assessments of BUMED commands to assure programmatic compliance and a healthy command climate,” explained Healy. She noted that one of the most significant challenges in preparing for the MEDIG’s visit was coordinating logistics—rooms, schedules, and document submissions—among over 50 personnel.



Preparation for the inspection began months in advance, involving self-assessment checklists and mock inspections. Program managers received valuable feedback from the command, Naval Medical Forces Development Command, and Healy to identify areas needing improvement.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ashly Turi, assigned to NMLPDC’s Leader Development Directorate, oversees the command’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program and one of the many programs inspected.



“Years ago, I was stationed at Naval Medical Center San Diego where I experienced my first MEDIG inspection. That first inspection was nowhere near as nerve-racking as this one. SAPR holds a special place in my heart, and I just wanted to ensure I did everything I could to make sure we had a smooth-running program. The MEDIG mock inspection helped pinpoint areas of improvement.”



The evaluation yielded positive results, with 19 program managers recognized for exemplary performance out of 43 assessed programs, 34 of which were found fully compliant.



Chief Hospital Corpsman Kenyetta DeJohn, who manages the command’s diversity, equity, and inclusion program, emphasized the importance of the evaluation process. “I think the process overall is needed to ensure standards are maintained. I think the fact that we received the program input requirements prior to the inspection is a great way to assist program managers especially for those who are new to the MEDIG process.”



Following the on-site assessment, the command will receive an official report in approximately one month, providing a detailed breakdown of each program and any areas that require correction.



“Even though our inspection didn’t result in zero findings, I’m immensely proud of every member of our team, and the results will strengthen our program management and sustain our programs’ positive impact on the command,” said Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of NMLPDC. “In addition, we greatly appreciate the MEDIG’s new policy of publishing their inspection calendar for the entire fiscal year, which will facilitate continual readiness of a command. “



The MEDIG evaluation not only enhances mission effectiveness of commands but aligns closely with the Navy’s initiatives of “Get Real, Get Better”, and is a concept fully embedded within the culture at NMLPDC. These principles emphasize self-assessment, self-correction, and continuous learning, contributing to great people, great leaders, and great teams.

