NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

241010-JC800-1023 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Capt. William Deniston, lead inspector for the Medical Inspector General, awards a certificate of recognition to Lt. Nicolette Baker, manager of the command good order and discipline program, during an out brief for MEDIG. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)