NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

241010-JC800-1016 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Capt. William Deniston, lead inspector for the Medical Inspector General, awards a certificate of recognition to Lt. Jessica Wentlent, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brandon Rowlett and Ms. Dana Hiatt, program managers for the performance evaluation system and awards and recognition progam, during an outbrief for MEDIG. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)