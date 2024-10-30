Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heath Zeigler 

    Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command

    241010-JC800-1016 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Capt. William Deniston, lead inspector for the Medical Inspector General, awards a certificate of recognition to Lt. Jessica Wentlent, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brandon Rowlett and Ms. Dana Hiatt, program managers for the performance evaluation system and awards and recognition progam, during an outbrief for MEDIG. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 15:01
    Photo ID: 8731213
    VIRIN: 241010-N-JC800-1016
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection
    NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download